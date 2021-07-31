Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16,412.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $100.28. 2,376,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,536. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

