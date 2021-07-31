PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSPSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$133.10 during midday trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $110.18 and a 1 year high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

