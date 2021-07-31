PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.8 days.
Shares of BKRKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
