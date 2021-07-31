Public Mint Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

