pulltherug.finance Price Up 15.9% This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00010766 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $42,083.45 and approximately $12.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

