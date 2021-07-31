PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PHM stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

