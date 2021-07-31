PumaPay Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $418,266.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.65 or 0.00797253 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085685 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

