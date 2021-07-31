PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.