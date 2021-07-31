Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PEMIF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 12,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.