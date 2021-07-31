Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PEMIF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 12,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

