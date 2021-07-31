PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38. PureBase has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.73.

Get PureBase alerts:

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.