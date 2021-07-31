Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00026087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.89 million and $10,825.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

