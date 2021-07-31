Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

