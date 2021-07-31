Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

