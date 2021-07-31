Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $213.42 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

