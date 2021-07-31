Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for GoGold Resources Inc. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.76 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital initiated coverage on GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$824.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

