Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on L. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.56.

TSE L opened at C$84.40 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.17. The stock has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

