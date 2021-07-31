Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE NTCO opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

