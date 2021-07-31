Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

