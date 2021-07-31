Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Cut by Analyst

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

First National Financial stock opened at C$46.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.36 and a 12 month high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

