Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Reduced by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.29.

TSE FM opened at C$26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.21 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

