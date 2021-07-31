Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Reduced by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.25.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.49. The firm has a market cap of C$18.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

