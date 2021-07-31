Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNR. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.
NYSE:PNR opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
Pentair Company Profile
Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.
