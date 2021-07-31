Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

