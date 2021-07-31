Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Cut by Analyst

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.