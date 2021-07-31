Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $441,706.57

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $441,706.57 and approximately $46,246.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

