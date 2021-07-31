QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $368,026.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00100477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00126252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.93 or 1.00400483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00812364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

