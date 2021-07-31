Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $771.71 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Qtum has a total market cap of $771.71 million and $408.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00018768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,610,410 coins and its circulating supply is 98,576,607 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

