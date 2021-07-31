Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. 630,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.73. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

