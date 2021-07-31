Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE QD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 865,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,856. The company has a market cap of $457.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

