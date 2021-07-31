QuickX Protocol Price Down 1.5% This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

