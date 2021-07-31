Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

