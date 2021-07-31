Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 342,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Qumu alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.