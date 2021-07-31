Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $279.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

