R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 227.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,805 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

