Radix Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Radix has a total market cap of $107.99 million and $1.70 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

