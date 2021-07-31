Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

