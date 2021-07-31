Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $2.99 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

