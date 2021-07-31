Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.47. Reading International shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 18,454 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,558.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $536,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

