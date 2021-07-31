Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RGSEQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 178,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
