Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Real Matters alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,521,127.57. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862 over the last three months.

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$12.77. 740,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,698. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.60. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$33.01.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.