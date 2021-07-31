RealTract (RET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2,446.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealTract has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

