Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

