Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,014 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,019,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

