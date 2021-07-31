ReddCoin Price Up 26.3% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $84,596.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

