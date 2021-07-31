ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,259.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $70.23 million and $48,259.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,311.17 or 0.99835231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.00979841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00373061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00400799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00074630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004615 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

