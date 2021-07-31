Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $13.21 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $425,177.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00101448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00129185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.24 or 0.99932797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.00816137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

