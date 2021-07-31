Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

REG opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

