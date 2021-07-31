Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 352,239 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,097,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.