Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 581.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSDF remained flat at $$38.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89. Renault has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $50.70.
Renault Company Profile
