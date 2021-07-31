Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $108.58 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $108.58 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00802550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00085368 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,115,084 coins and its circulating supply is 157,114,119 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

